AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $165.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

