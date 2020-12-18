Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $977.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

