Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.91.

NASDAQ AXSM traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $77.41. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.58. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

