Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Director Acquires $8,000,004.00 in Stock

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Aytu BioScience, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $29.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,868,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

