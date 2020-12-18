AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Up 4.3%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.82. 411,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 336,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). Analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

