B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Compass Point increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

