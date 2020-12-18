B. Riley Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $110.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.21.

AMAT stock opened at $87.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 37.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 30,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

