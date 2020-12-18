Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Balchem has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

