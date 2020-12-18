Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $123.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Balchem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. Balchem has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Balchem by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.