Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLX. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,043. The company has a market capitalization of $628.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 105,827 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.68% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

