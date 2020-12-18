Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $985.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,985,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 370,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 55.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 455,254 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,309.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 859,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 34.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

