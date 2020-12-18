BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXS. Zacks Investment Research cut BancorpSouth Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE BXS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

