Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKKLY opened at $22.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

