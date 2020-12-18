Bank of America Initiates Coverage on CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

CAE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.71. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CAE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

