Bank of America Reiterates “€10.80” Price Target for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL)

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.80 ($12.71) price target from equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.05 ($10.64).

Enel SpA has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

