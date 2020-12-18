Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This is an increase from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of BOCH opened at $10.15 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $170.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOCH. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

