Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOCH. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

