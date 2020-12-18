Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOCH. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 482,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 644,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

