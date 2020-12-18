Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bankinter has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

