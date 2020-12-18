Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bankinter has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
Further Reading: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.