Barbara Ruth Matas Purchases 7,000 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $781.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AINV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.