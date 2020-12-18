Barclays Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $95.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

