Barclays Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $250.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $201.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.97. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $206.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,078.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

