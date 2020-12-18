Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Insider James E. Staley Sells 97,131 Shares

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 145.54 ($1.90) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187.28 ($2.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.09. The firm has a market cap of £25.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.93 ($2.05).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

