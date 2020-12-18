Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Peel Hunt lowered Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $104.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

