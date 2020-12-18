Base Protocol Price Reaches $0.59 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00134577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00784553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00182553 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00388499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00126531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00079870 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 76,451,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,856,209 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

