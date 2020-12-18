Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. AlphaValue lowered Basf to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $19.86 on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.