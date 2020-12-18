Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $28.66 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $66.21 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 337.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 77,381,240 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.