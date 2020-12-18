Beldex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $574,494.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $71.15 million and approximately $574,494.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000155 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.