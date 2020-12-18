Beowulf (BWF) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Beowulf has a market cap of $10.64 million and $175,729.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00134366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.61 or 0.00770268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00167986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00388793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00125742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com.

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.