Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VTXPF. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Victrex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victrex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. Victrex has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

