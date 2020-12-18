BetProtocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $224,528.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $875,530.04 and $224,528.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00135175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.24 or 0.00782689 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00183363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00391292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00078320 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

