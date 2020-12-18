BidaskClub Downgrades Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Hillenbrand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $40.05.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

