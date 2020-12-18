BidaskClub Downgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to Sell

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $94,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $53,251,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 833,119 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $29,204,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $23,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

