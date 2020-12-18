BidaskClub Downgrades OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $831.39 million, a PE ratio of -386.20 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 490,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 721,270 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,087,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.