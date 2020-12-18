BidaskClub Downgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Sell

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $527.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,828 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 509,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 386,692 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

