BidaskClub Lowers Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTX. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.78.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.15. 9,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,746,220. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

