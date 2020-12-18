BidaskClub Upgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,716. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at $22,432,784.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $406,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,572,926.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at about $86,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,294,000 after buying an additional 160,577 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 19.2% in the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,057,000 after buying an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,658,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

