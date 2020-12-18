BidaskClub Upgrades Chemed (NYSE:CHE) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $534.00.

CHE traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $521.74. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.66. Chemed has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $528.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,900. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 103.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

