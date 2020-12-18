BidaskClub Upgrades Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to Strong-Buy

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MYE. TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

MYE opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $685.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Foley acquired 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Myers Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Myers Industries by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 71.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Myers Industries by 325.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

