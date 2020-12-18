Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €24.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.88 ($31.62).

Get Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) alerts:

GBF opened at €24.94 ($29.34) on Tuesday. Bilfinger SE has a 12 month low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 12 month high of €35.32 ($41.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.06.

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.