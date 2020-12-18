Binance Coin Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $30.42 or 0.00134475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $4.39 billion and $426.65 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00785038 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00182415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00389491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00126764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00079391 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

