(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $590.05

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $590.05 and last traded at $590.05, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $590.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73.

(BIO.B) Company Profile (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

