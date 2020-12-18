Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley Sells 374 Shares

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE BIO opened at $584.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.82. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

