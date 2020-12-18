BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $9.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 760,132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.