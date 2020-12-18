BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Trading 5% Higher

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.70 and last traded at $89.28. 2,899,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,748,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after buying an additional 554,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,615,000 after buying an additional 532,179 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

