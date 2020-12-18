BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $97.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.22 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 980.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in BioNTech by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

