BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.05

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.05 and last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 138535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $232,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BioTelemetry by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BioTelemetry by 4.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.