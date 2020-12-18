BitBar (BTB) 1-Day Volume Hits $639.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, BitBar has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for about $6.02 or 0.00026336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a market capitalization of $285,520.48 and approximately $639.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBar alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,814.24 or 3.01149604 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About BitBar

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,445 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.