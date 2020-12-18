Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0136 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Escodex and Graviex. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 27% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $177,846.98 and approximately $5,556.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.