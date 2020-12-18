Bitcore Price Hits $0.16 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $644.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcore has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,585.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.49 or 0.02835789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00464911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.01359464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00683618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00320948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00027965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,486,870 coins and its circulating supply is 17,985,911 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

